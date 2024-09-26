Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Craig Breslow Identifies 'Area Of Focus' For Offseason Improvement

It's good to have a plan, but can the Red Sox execute?

Jackson Roberts

Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Boston Red Six chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks to the media during the MLB General Manager's Meetings at Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wednesday night was the Boston Red Sox's official 2024 funeral in Toronto's Rogers Centre. But the preparations had already been underway for weeks.

After a profoundly disappointing second half, the Red Sox will miss the playoffs for a third straight year, which they hadn't done since 1994. More so than the 2022 and 2023 Boston teams, this group had a real shot to make it to October, and they have no one to blame for their failures but themselves.

First-year Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow had an up-and-down first year. He made some great trades (Justin Slaten). He made some terrible trades (Chris Sale). But in year two, the training wheels will be off, and Breslow will have to point to the team's success on the field to prove he's made progress.

Thursday morning on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, Breslow talked about his priorities for this offseason and harped on the need to improve the rotation for the Red Sox to get back in the playoffs at long last.

"We can never have enough starting pitching," Breslow said. "We can never have enough quality starting pitching, so I think looking at starting pitching is the other area of focus for us."

Having a priority is all well and good, but the Red Sox also need to be serious buyers for once. If it's starting pitching they want, make a lucrative offer to Corbin Burnes early in the winter. Or give up real prospects to pry George Kirby away from the Seattle Mariners. Uncertain times call for decisive actions.

The Red Sox cannot afford to pinch pennies when it comes to starting pitching. Sure, they have some depth at Triple-A, but at some point, you need a bona-fide ace. And Boston hasn't had anything close to that since Nathan Eovaldi in 2021.

Make no mistake, this Red Sox team can and should be a contender in 2025. They've proven they have the talent and moxie to hang with any team at their best. But they have to address their most obvious flaws, and the starting rotation is at the top of that list.

More MLB:

Published
Jackson Roberts

JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News