Red Sox's Craig Breslow Makes Bold Declaration About Boston's 2025 Season
It's been an up-and-down offseason for the Boston Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.
Vibes were high in December, when the Red Sox traded for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet and signed fellow starter Walker Buehler to a one-year contract. But in the last six weeks, Boston hasn't made the major signing that many fans feel they were promised at the start of the winter.
There are still potential moves to be made--namely, signing Alex Bregman or trading for Nolan Arenado. Breslow has reiterated that the team is still exploring every possible avenue to improve. But entering spring training, it's up for debate whether the Red Sox have done enough to accomplish their stated goal.
Before free agency opened, Breslow, manager Alex Cora, and CEO Sam Kennedy all stated that the Red Sox were gunning for a playoff spot in 2025. Whether or not they've done enough already to accomplish that goal is up for debate.
During his media availability on Tuesday, though, Breslow made a declaration: He believes this Red Sox roster is good enough to make the playoffs as it stands today.
"Given that I'm sitting here now and saying that we're focused on winning as many games in 2025 as we can, and believing that we have a team that's capable of making the playoffs, my hope is that as we approach the trade deadline, we're going to be in a position to add," Breslow said.
"As currently constructed, do you think this is a playoff team?" Breslow was asked as a follow-up.
"I do," he said.
Breslow's statement will be met with optimism from some and derision from others. But the important question is whether or not we'll find out whether what he said was correct.
If the Red Sox add a Bregman or an Arenado, or perhaps even a David Robertson, the calculus could change dramatically. But right now, the roster feels borderline at best in terms of other playoff teams around the league. Breslow and his cohorts would be wise to avoid letting his statement become a litmus test.
