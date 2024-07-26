Red Sox's Craig Breslow Outlines Big Plans To Bolster Roster Ahead Of Trade Deadline
Will the Boston Red Sox make impactful moves in the coming days as the July 30 trade deadline quickly approaches?
Trade activity has started to heat up notably, allowing Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to get into the mix with the acquisition of left-handed starter James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a reunion that was not hard to predict.
While it's good to not only get on the board but do so by shoring up the final rotation spot, Breslow is far from done making moves.
"Breslow says Sox are still open to adding starters but didn’t want to have the deadline pass without adding one, and are glad to have an experienced veteran in Paxton," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported Friday. "Team still wants to add a right-handed hitter and reliever."
While none of those priorities are surprising, it's good for Breslow to publically address his game plan. The Red Sox have needed an impactful right-handed bat since spring training and will have a few more days to acquire one.
The bullpen was seen as a real strength for much of the season but elbow injuries to Chris Martin and Justin Slaten have severely limited manager Alex Cora in high-leverage situations -- which was prominent in the first two series of the unofficial second half.
It's unusual to see so much movement five days before the deadline so a significant move could be made anytime from now through Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. While a premier starting pitcher acquisition is likely off the table, the addition of a right-handed slugger and high-leverage arm would put Boston in a much better position down the stretch as they compete for an American League Wild Card spot.
There have been few connections drawn to either description outside of Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo -- who reportedly has been a Red Sox target with the deadline nearing. Over the next few days, the rumor mill will start to take off.
