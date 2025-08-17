Red Sox's Craig Breslow Takes Firm Stance On $19 Million Contract Dilemma
Lucas Giolito has been very good for the Boston Red Sox of late, so the team has incentive to keep him for next season.
That becomes quite complicated because of the legalese in Giolito's contract. If the right-hander throws 140 or more innings this year, his $14 million club option becomes a $19 million mutual option, which he will almost certainly decline in favor of becoming a free agent.
So with Giolito at 106 2/3 innings and likely seven starts left to make, could the Red Sox somehow game the system to make sure he remains under the innings threshold and returns to the rotation for that $14 million price tag?
Craig Breslow talks about Lucas Giolito's contract
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked that very question on Saturday.
In a world where every dollar matters and executives are incentivized to play the value game, Breslow said that with the Red Sox in the middle of a pennant chase, it would be irresponsible to stop Giolito from pitching an inning he could easily give them.
“I actually think it’s pretty simple,” Breslow said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “All of the decisions that we’re going to make are going to be driven by what gives us the best chance of winning games, getting into the postseason and making a deep postseason run.
“There are a handful of times when you think about the contract. One is when you give it out. Another when he got hurt two springs ago. Since then, it’s just the kind of thing where he’s going out and pitching deep into games. That’s good. Ultimately, we want to give ourselves the best chance we can of winning games. That’s the only thing on the mind right now.”
Breslow is taking the objectively correct path here, because on top of trying to win, anything that even smells like contract manipulation is cause for the players' union to have a field day with potential litigation.
Giolito, after his 6 1/3-inning performance on Friday night, has an 8-2 record with a 3.63 ERA in 19 starts. It seems like he's either dominant or all over the place from start to start, but the Red Sox would have gladly signed up for those numbers for the righty before the season, especially coming off major elbow surgery.
