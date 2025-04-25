Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Makes Thoughts Extremely Clear After Loss
The Boston Red Sox certainly didn’t have the day they wanted to on Thursday.
Boston looked to win its series against the Seattle Mariners at home on Thursday afternoon, but things didn’t work out in its favor. The Red Sox had Garrett Crochet on the mound, but he struggled early on. Crochet allowed four earned runs across the first two innings of Thursday’s contest. He settled in from there and overall finished with five innings pitched, five base hits allowed, four earned runs allowed, five walks, and nine strikeouts.
Although it wasn’t his best outing of the season, he did give Boston an opportunity to win the game.
After the game, Crochet gave a brutally honest take on his performance, as transcribed by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"I've just got to get back to that (attack) mentality," Crochet said as transcribed by Cotillo. "Just referencing how I was not happy with the success I was having, feeling like I had work to do, that was the wrong approach to have. Sometimes, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Today was just getting back to who I am, just filling up the zone, throwing fastballs middle-middle and if you hit it, you hit it. It’s a lot better than trying to place one on the inner rail and leaving out over and giving up an extra-base hit like I did in the second inning...
"For the most part, I do a lot of my work in the heart of the zone. I think I was getting away from that because I was having success so it was like, ‘What’s the next thing I can work on?’ Always trying to work on something as opposed to, you just get to a point where you’ve just got to continue what you’re doing."
It’s unfortunate that the Red Sox were not able to take down the Mariners, but they will be just fine. Crochet clearly didn’t have his best stuff, but settled in and had some positive takeaways.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Make Difficult Roster Decision Involving Infielder