Red Sox Urged To Make Difficult Roster Decision Involving Infielder
The Boston Red Sox have have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season, but there has been more good than bad for sure.
While this is the case, it seems like the bad is talked about much more than the good. There's a lit to be excited about with this team already. We've seen just a small sample size so far, but there has been some overreactions. One guy who has been a part of this is infielder David Hamilton. The young utility man has been off to a rough start offensively and is currently slashing .079/.138/.185 in 12 games with one homer, two RBIs, and two doubles.
Because of this, FanSided's Devon Platana suggested that Boston should send him down to the minors in favor of Vaughn Grissom or Nick Sogard.
"If that isn't disappointing enough, Hamilton is striking out on a career-worst 27.6 percent of plate appearances (MLB average is 22.6 percent) while his average exit velocity (83.6 mph) is also noticeably below last year's effort (83.6)," Platana said. "It would've sounded silly to talk about sending Hamilton to the minors before the season started. Now, a potential demotion doesn't sound like the worst idea.
"His bat isn't helping the Red Sox as it is, meaning a short stint with Triple-A Worcester might be what the 5-foot-11 infielder needs to regain his confidence to help Boston win games later in the year. Although it might be too early to call up one of Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer to take Hamilton's spot in the lineup, it wouldn't be surprising if the Red Sox used his demotion as a way to bring a veteran like Vaughn Grissom or Nick Sogard back to the Majors."
This isn't as aggressive as some of the other things that have floated around social media. There's merit to the idea too especially because Grissom is red-hot down with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. While this is the case, it may be early to make a move. Hamilton isn't seeing much action right now anyway -- he's appeared in just 12 of the team's 26 games. His bat may not be going right now, but he brings something that neither Grissom nor Sogard does. Hamilton is blazing fast and is dynamic on the basepaths.
Last year he had 33 stolen bases in just 98 games. What he brings to the team even as a late-game baserunning option is good enough to keep him around in the short term.
