Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Takes Stance On Extension Talks With Boston
Will the Boston Red Sox lock up Garrett Crochet to a contract extension in the near future?
Well, it sounds like they are going to have to act quickly if they want to do so.
Crochet has shown some electric stuff so far in Spring Training. He's made three starts and although it has been a small sample size, he has looked like the superstar Boston hoped it was acquiring in the blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox.
This is a guy you build a rotation around and the Red Sox currently have him under team control for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns. There's been a lot of chatter about a possible contract extension and both sides have at least indicated some willingness to get a deal done.
Nothing has gotten done at this point if the Red Sox want to get one done, they are going to have to do so before the season, as shared by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Garrett Crochet is open to signing a long-term deal with the Red Sox this spring — but if he and the team cannot match up on a contract during spring training, the left-hander wouldn’t want to continue discussions into the season," Speier said.
“For me personally, once the season starts, I would like for whatever conversations are currently being had to be placed on the back-burner until the following offseason,” Crochet said as transcribed by Speier. “We have a big season ahead of us and we’re trying to do a lot of special things. I don’t want to be a distraction for the team in any way and I myself don’t want to be distracted by having to answer these kinds of questions in the media.”
That's perfectly fair from Crochet. The two sides have shown a willingness to get a deal done. Boston should act as fast as possible. Crochet was an All-Star in his lone season as a full-time starter so far. If he stays healthy, he already looks like he can be even better this year. If the Red Sox don't get a deal done and then have to wait until next offseason, the pricetag likely will only rise with one less year ahead of free agency and hopefully a good season under his belt.
The Red Sox paid a high price for him. Not it's time to get an extension done.
