Red Sox's Injured $120M Superstar Sends One-Word Message About Marcelo Mayer
The youth movement continues for the Boston Red Sox.
After Kristian Campbell joined the team straight out of spring training, Marcelo Mayer, another top-10 prospect in all of baseball, has made his big-league debut over the last six games. Though he's gone hitless in his last two games, the 22-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance on both offense and defense.
Of course, Mayer is only up in the majors because superstar third baseman Alex Bregman, whose $120 million contract was looking like great value for the Red Sox early in the season, suffered a quad injury that could have him out for the next couple of months.
While Mayer can't be expected to produce at the level Bregman was before the injury, he's made positive early impressions, including a sweet diving catch down the third base line on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. And he's got the endorsement of the star he's replacing.
On Saturday, Bregman quote-tweeted a post from "Section 10 Podcast" host Steve Perrault, who wrote "Marcelo Mayer is gonna be great" several hours after the win over Atlanta.
"100%," Bregman simply declared. The post garnered over 6,000 likes within three hours.
Bregman took an active role in mentoring Mayer, Campbell, and fellow top prospect Roman Anthony in spring training, even traveling to a road game with them (an unusual move for a big-league veteran) so he could chat with them on the 90-minute bus ride. He also bought custom suits for the three of them and several other rookies in big-league camp.
When Bregman eventually returns, Mayer might be kicked to second base, with Campbell currently transitioning to game action at first base. Or, if veteran shortstop Trevor Story has another month like he did in May, Mayer might take over for Story at his natural position.
Don't let the 5-for-23 start at the plate fool you. Mayer will be an impact player for this Red Sox team for many years to come, and that's an Alex Bregman guarantee.
