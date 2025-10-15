Red Sox’s Jason Varitek Talks Future Amid Expiring Contract
The Boston Red Sox have seen some key pieces of the organization leave already this offseason.
Former Red Sox executive Paul Toboni left to become the president of baseball operations of the Washington Nationals. Former scouting director Devin Pearson is leaving to join Toboni with the Nationals. Also, it was reported that assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal will not be back, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal, who has been with the Red Sox for the last four seasons, will not return, sources said Monday," Cotillo said. "As of now, that’s expected to be the most notable change. Boston is working through finalizing contracts with some coaches but outside of Rosenthal, the entire group is expected back in the same roles as they had in 2025, as WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Sunday."
Another guy to watch out for in the coming days is Jason Varitek. He has been with the team in various capacities since he finished his playing career after the 2011 season. Recently, Varitek was the Red Sox's Game Planning and Run Prevention Coach in 2025.
Jason Varitek addressed his future with the Red Sox
On Wednesday, Varitek joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI and addressed his future with the organization.
"(Craig Breslow) reached out this weekend for us to get together this week, and I think later today we'll have a conversation,” Varitek said. “I mean, you have to see everything that goes on. Have I been here for 28 years? Yes. Have I dumped everything I've had to make this organization better, and the people that you mentor, coach and be a part of? Yes. Do I want to continue to do that? Yes. But we’ll have to see where it all lies...
"There's a lot of opportunities out there as far as managing roles. We'll see if any of that transpires. But yeah, of course. I’ve grown here with my Red Sox blood, and I bleed red, but you'll have to see what happens."
Varitek is a fixture in the Red Sox organization. He made it clear that he hopes to return, but with plenty of managerial openings, it will at least be interesting to see what the team does next. Varitek signed a three-year extension with the Red Sox back in 2022. Now, he's due for a new deal either with Boston or someone else.
