Red Sox's Kristian Campbell Talks Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer
The Boston Red Sox are fortunate to have Kristian Campbell with the big league club right now and there are two other red-hot prospects knocking on the big league door.
Campbell was the first of the Boston "Big 3" to make the jump to the majors after making the club out of Spring Training. Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer have made headlines in some way pretty much every day since as they have both been tearing the cover off the ball with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
At some point the trio will be back together. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey caught up with Campbell and he shared his advice for Mayer and Anthony.
"When I got here, everyone told me to be myself and do what I did in the minor leagues and I’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “That’s made me successful so far, I just try not to make it bigger than it is, even though it is a big step into Major League Baseball. So I would tell (Anthony and Mayer) to be the same as they are, don’t try to do too much, but take it in at the same time because you debut one time and it is definitely going to be different. It hits people differently in different ways...
“Speed of the game is a little bit faster," Campbell noted. "I would tell Marcelo, specifically, for the infield, know who’s up to bat and know who’s running. Make sure your internal clock is good, knowing how fast guys are helps because I learned that early. Some plays are dead when there’s no play, there’s no play. There’s not too much you can do when that happens."
