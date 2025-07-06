Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Latest Alex Bregman Decision Is 'A Mistake,' Boston Insider Says

Assuming the decision has been made...

Jackson Roberts

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) looks on during the fourh inning against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) looks on during the fourh inning against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The temptation to bring Alex Bregman back as soon as possible is unmistakable. Is the risk even greater?

Bregman, the Boston Red Sox's star third baseman who has been out since May 24 with a right quad strain, appears to be just about ready to return to game action. Although they haven't officially announced anything, the Red Sox have hinted several times that he won't require a rehab stint.

Entering play on Sunday, the Red Sox are once again exactly .500, for the league-leading 16th time this season. They have a six-game homestand looming against the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays, then the All-Star break, which will give them four straight days off.

So is the idea of bringing Bregman back a week before the break a good one? MassLive Red Sox insider Sean McAdam weighed in on that topic Sunday.

"Can’t help but feel the Red Sox are making a mistake in bringing back Alex Bregman without a rehab assignment," McAdam wrote. "It doesn’t matter how instinctive a player Bregman is - six-plus weeks being away from game speed is a long time."

Bregman was so, so good for the Red Sox before the injury. He slashed .299/.385/.553 in 51 games, racking up 2.9 bWAR. It wouldn't be a surprise still to see him named an All-Star reserve, a decision from the league's coaches that might be influenced by his ability to return.

And, of course, the entire situation surrounding Bregman's contract will be at the forefront of minds for the rest of the season, as the Red Sox mull how much he's worth on a potential extension. He can opt out of the final two years, $80 million on his current deal, which seems more than likely.

Will Bregman be back on the field for Boston on Tuesday? McAdam might not recommend it, but it would undoubtedly be exciting. And in all honesty, the Rockies are the closest thing the majors have to a minor league opponent.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News