Red Sox's Latest Alex Bregman Decision Is 'A Mistake,' Boston Insider Says
The temptation to bring Alex Bregman back as soon as possible is unmistakable. Is the risk even greater?
Bregman, the Boston Red Sox's star third baseman who has been out since May 24 with a right quad strain, appears to be just about ready to return to game action. Although they haven't officially announced anything, the Red Sox have hinted several times that he won't require a rehab stint.
Entering play on Sunday, the Red Sox are once again exactly .500, for the league-leading 16th time this season. They have a six-game homestand looming against the Colorado Rockies and Tampa Bay Rays, then the All-Star break, which will give them four straight days off.
So is the idea of bringing Bregman back a week before the break a good one? MassLive Red Sox insider Sean McAdam weighed in on that topic Sunday.
"Can’t help but feel the Red Sox are making a mistake in bringing back Alex Bregman without a rehab assignment," McAdam wrote. "It doesn’t matter how instinctive a player Bregman is - six-plus weeks being away from game speed is a long time."
Bregman was so, so good for the Red Sox before the injury. He slashed .299/.385/.553 in 51 games, racking up 2.9 bWAR. It wouldn't be a surprise still to see him named an All-Star reserve, a decision from the league's coaches that might be influenced by his ability to return.
And, of course, the entire situation surrounding Bregman's contract will be at the forefront of minds for the rest of the season, as the Red Sox mull how much he's worth on a potential extension. He can opt out of the final two years, $80 million on his current deal, which seems more than likely.
Will Bregman be back on the field for Boston on Tuesday? McAdam might not recommend it, but it would undoubtedly be exciting. And in all honesty, the Rockies are the closest thing the majors have to a minor league opponent.