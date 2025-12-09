New Alex Bregman Report That Red Sox Fans Won’t Love

We have finally started to see some rumors around the league start to turn into actually transactions.

On Tuesday, Kyle Schwarber reportedly agreed to return to the Philadelphia Phillies and Edwin Díaz reportedly agreed to join the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston got involved in the action on Tuesday, although to a lesser extent. The Red Sox reportedly are in agreement on a deal with left-handed hurler Alec Gamboa, per The Athletic's Will Sammon.

The Red Sox need a slugger to two

Boston also completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angels to cut ties with infielder Vaughn Grissom, most known for the trade that brought him to town and dealt Chris Sale away.

The Red Sox have a lot of work to do still, especially when it comes to the middle of the order. Retaining Alex Bregman reportedly is the Red Sox's No. 1 priority, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Pete Alonso is another option who reportedly is interested in the organization.

On the Bregman front, there was a nerve-wracking report that popped up on Tuesday. Robert Murray of FanSided reported that the Chicago Cubs had a Zoom meeting recently with Bregman and that's not all. Murray reported that Bregman has had “several” Zoom calls with teams.

"The Chicago Cubs had a Zoom meeting with free-agent infielder Alex Bregman a few weeks ago, sources familiar with the situation say," Murray wrote. "Bregman has had 'several' Zoom meetings with other teams, a source said. Last offseason, the Cubs showed strong interest in Bregman, making a four-year, $115 million offer that includes opt-outs after the second and third seasons. But he ultimately signed with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract, which he opted out of after he hit .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI...

"Among the other teams involved with Bregman include the Red Sox, who have made it clear they are looking for a big bat this offseason. Besides Bregman, the Cubs are looking to add to the rotation and the bullpen."

Reports surfaced last week that the Cubs had "renewed interest" in Bregman. They are a nerve-wracking team for Boston seeing as their is such clear interest. The Cubs were interested in Bregman last offseason as well, although they lost the sweepstakes to Boston. Now, there isn't a qualifying offer -- and therefore a draft pick -- attached to Bregman, which should open his market up even more.

Now, that's not what you want to hear if you are a Red Sox fan. While this is the case, don't lose hope yet. Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reported on Bluesky on Tuesday that retaining Bregman is the team's "priority." This was after Rosenthal noted the same. The smoke is there for Boston and Bregman, even if there is a lot of competition.

