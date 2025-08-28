Red Sox's Latest Pitching Announcement Strongly Hints At High-Profile Promotion
The Boston Red Sox are getting comfortable leaving decisions until the last possible moment.
Walker Buehler was removed from the starting rotation almost a full week ago, but Boston has yet to formally decide his replacement. As they conclude a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, Buehler's old spot in the rotation is coming up for a second time this weekend at Fenway Park.
On Thursday, though, the Red Sox made one decision that seemingly set the stage for a highly anticipated major league debut.
Red Sox bump Dustin May back, clearing way for Payton Tolle
Boston manager Alex Cora announced Thursday that starter Dustin May was being bumped back from Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates to Saturday, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith.
That would seem to open the door for the team's No. 1 pitching prospect, lefty flamethrower Payton Tolle, to make his major league debut on Friday, the day he was already scheduled to pitch in Triple-A.
"Dustin May pushed back to Saturday. So that probably makes it more likely Payton Tolle makes his big league debut Friday but nothing official yet," wrote Smith.
"Alex Cora said this doesn’t mean Tolle will pitch Friday. He said everyone is still in play, including Tolle. He said how today’s game plays out will '100 percent' determine who starts Friday."
Tolle, 22, has had a meteoric rise this season, starting the year with no professional innings under his belt and earning two promotions to get to the doorstep of his big-league debut. He's throwing in the high-90s with elite extension on his fastball, and with a bevy of effective off-speed pitches, he's racked up 133 strikeouts in only 91 2/3 minor league innings.
The other top candidate to get the call-up and start this weekend was Kyle Harrison, the lefty who came to Boston in the Rafael Devers trade, but after throwing three innings on Tuesday, it seems unlikely that the Red Sox would now use him on two days' rest instead of three.
Thursday's series finale against the Orioles begins at 1:05 ET, so when the dust settles on that game, we may finally get some clarity.
