Red Sox's Liam Hendriks Gets Real About Recent Struggles Amid Closer Battle
Baseball is a very hard game. And at the professional level, that holds true whether you're a young player trying to make it into the big leagues or a former All-Star trying to find your form again.
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks has been through a lot in the past two years. He was diagnosed with cancer, beat it, came back and pitched for the Chicago White Sox, tore his ulnar-collateral ligament, and underwent Tommy John surgery, costing him the second half of 2023 and all of 2024.
Now, having been in the organization already for a year, the three-time American League All-Star and two-time Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award-winner is trying to win the vacant Red Sox closer job. But in spring training, he's not been making a strong case for himself.
In four innings pitched so far, Hendriks has given up 11 hits, including a pair of home runs, and six runs, all earned. That means opposing batters are hitting .500 against him so far, which is a stark contrast to his peak, when he regularly held the opposition under the .200 mark.
Fortunately, Hendriks is keeping a healthy perspective about his struggles. In an interview published Thursday, he opened up about where he feels he stands in the closer battle in Boston.
“The results haven’t been pretty, and as a competitor, it’s been tough mentally with that," Hendriks said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. "I’m continually feeling better and I’m recovering really well every time out there, which is great.
"Obviously, I know that I’m not exactly putting my best foot forward. But look, at the end of the day, I have no doubt where I’m going to be by the end of the year. Whether that happens in the start, or whether it happens in the middle, wherever it needs to be. I just have to focus on making sure that I do the best thing by me and make sure I go out there every day and help the team win.”
The Red Sox didn't sign any pitchers this offseason who served as a full-time closer last year, leaving the door open for Hendriks, Aroldis Chapman, and Justin Slaten to compete for the job. It's still anyone's game, but Slaten has pitched the best of the three by far this spring.
The 36-year-old Hendriks has had a great career, and he's one of the most well-liked players in baseball. But it has to be eating at him as a competitor that he's yet to have an impact in Boston, and hopefully, he's able to quickly turn his struggles around and have a strong regular season.
More MLB: Red Sox's Projected Cost Revealed For 5-Year Extension With Ace Garrett Crochet