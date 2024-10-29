Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Connection Worth Watching For $174 Million Ace, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox signed a pitcher last winter who never threw a regular season pitch in 2024. But could that same pitcher net the Red Sox two stars in 2025?
Lucas Giolito will return to Boston on a $19 million option after missing all of 2024 due to elbow surgery. And while having Giolito back should certainly bolster the Red Sox rotation, there's still a need for a true number-one, which Giolito may have some ideas about as well.
At Harvard-Westlake High School in Southern California, Giolito was teammates with a certain Atlanta Braves superstar named Max Fried, a two-time All-Star and former World Series champion. Fried is now a free agent, prompting Giolito himself to admit he would try and sway the lefty to join the Red Sox in 2025.
Giolito and Fried were spotted together at Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, prompting even further speculation. Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald believes it's certainly possible that Fried could join the Red Sox on Giolito's recommendation--though there's certainly a catch.
"Giolito has already confirmed that he’s making his case for Fried to sign with the Red Sox this offseason, and singing the southpaw’s praises to the media. As an elite left-handed starter, Fried would certainly be a huge addition to the Red Sox roster," Starr said.
"Unfortunately, that means he’ll also require the kind of spending not seen in these parts since Dave Dombrowski ran the show."
Fried, 30, is the type of pitcher worth spending big for. He's got a 70-33 career record, a 3.07 ERA, and save for some bumps in the road the last two seasons, has been extremely durable. Putting him at the top of the rotation would have a trickle-down effect that should make the rest of Boston's starters better as well.
But, as Starr hints, it all comes down to money. Fried was recently projected for a six-year, $174 million contract by Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
As long as Boston can match the big number that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are likely to offer, having Giolito as a recruiting tool certainly should come in handy.
