Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Makes Dismissive Free Agency Remark After 'Trash' Start
Wednesday was a huge day for Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, but his performance didn't live up to the magnitude of the moment.
For one, the Red Sox desperately needed a win over the Athletics, which they managed to secure in a 5-4 10-inning thriller. But by pitching four full innings, Giolito also earned himself the right to test free agency.
Because he topped 140 innings on the season, Giolito has now converted the Red Sox's $14 million club option into a $19 million mutual option for next season, which the 31-year-old will almost certainly decline in favor of hitting the open market.
However, that was the last thing Giolito wanted to talk about after a performance he called "trash."
Giolito unsatisfied with efforts vs. A's
Giolito walked five batters and allowed four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings, after reliever Justin Wilson allowed two inherited runners to score on a single by A's in the top of the fifth inning.
When asked about hitting his innings mark to trigger the mutual option, all Giolito wanted to talk about was how he let his team down in a crucial game.
“I don’t care,” Giolito said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I’m disappointed in my performance tonight. This could have been a much easier win than it had to be. I’ve taken the approach to not try to think about that kind of stuff and really just focus on taking the ball and giving the team a chance to win. I didn’t do that tonight, but I look forward to my next opportunity.
“I was trash. I just didn’t have it.”
Cotillo also reported on Wednesday that barring a late extension, the Red Sox will pay Giolito's $1.5 million buyout to allow him to hit free agency, and that the two sides both have some level of interest in a reunion.
"There’s mutual interest between the Red Sox and Giolito in a reunion for next season as Boston looks to add some certainty to a rotation group that will project to be led by Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello with righties Kutter Crawford, Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts potentially factoring in, as well as lefties Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, Kyle Harrison and Patrick Sandoval," wrote Cotillo.
"Giolito, who owns a 10-4 record and 3.46 ERA through his first 25 starts of the year, has been more than an innings-eater for the Red Sox, helping stabilize the group between Crochet, an All-Star, and Bello, who has had a breakout year."
Giolito began the year on the injured list with a hamstring strain, then pitched to a 6.42 ERA through seven starts. Since then, however, he's been a saving grace for the pitching staff, with a 2.53 ERA in 106 2/3 innings over his last 18 starts.
