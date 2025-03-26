Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Makes Bold Declaration Ahead Of 2026 World Baseball Classic
If Marcelo Mayer becomes a star as a Boston Red Sox rookie in 2025, this spring may be remembered as a major turning point for the 22-year-old shortstop.
After back-to-back season-ending injuries, the 2021 first-round pick came into spring training with something to prove. Though he was still highly regarded by top prospect evaluators, most had him penciled in as the third-best Red Sox farmhand, behind his close friends Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell.
Though Mayer never had a real shot to crack the Opening Day roster thanks to his back injury in August, he certainly gave the Red Sox reason to be excited about his debut at some point this season. He dominated all of spring training and then stole the show during Boston's two exhibition games in Monterrey, Mexico.
The Mexico trip wasn't just special for Mayer because of the results on the field, though. It was a proud moment to mark his heritage, and an opportunity to showcase himself to a country he one day hopes to represent.
Speaking to reporters after the game on Monday night, Mayer, whose parents were both born in Mexico, opened up about his desire to represent the country in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
“I want to put on a Mexico [jersey]. I want to represent Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, hopefully, next year,” Mayer said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “They had a great run last World Baseball Classic and hopefully I could be a good addition to the team and help the team win. Any chance I could get to represent this country, I'm more than happy to do it.”
Mayer, who is bilingual, was born and raised in Chula Vista, Calif., which is ten minutes from the Mexican border. He would, of course, be eligible for Team USA as well, but it's unlikely that he would be able to force his way onto the American roster over all the talented U.S.-born shortstops that have already established themselves as stars.
The Red Sox had two representatives on Team Mexico the last time the WBC was played in Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran. It would be exciting to see them send another in Mayer--and if his spring performance is any indication, he could also give the country a major leg up on the competition.
