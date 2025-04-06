Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Question Is Difficult Early In 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox have one of the most exciting prospects in baseball knocking on the big league door right now.
Kristian Campbell has gotten his shot already and has made the most out of it. Campbell has looked like a star in the making and landed a long-term extension with Boston already. Another guy who is approaching the big leagues is Marcelo Mayer.
Mayer was one of the team's hottest hitters throughout Spring Training but didn't make the team out of camp. He's coming, but right now it's difficult to see how positionally. Campbell is the team's everyday second baseman, Trevor Story is at shortstop and has looked good to begin the season, and Alex Bregman is at third base.
If Campbell were to move to the outfield that would open up an infield spot but that doesn't seem likely. Boston has a surplus of outfield talent right now -- which is why Roman Anthony is in the minors too. If an outfield spot were to open up, Anthony would likely nab it.
Right now, there doesn't seem to be a short-term path to the big leagues barring an injury or trade for Mayer. He looks like a star in the making as well, but it's a good problem to have for Boston. Unlike some recent years, the Red Sox have a surplus of great talent. Competition is good and this Red Sox team is poised to shine this year.
