Red Sox's 'Most Indispensable' Player Was Stolen From Rangers, Mets
A lot of things have gone wrong for the Boston Red Sox in the second half of the season, but hopefully, the foundation has been laid for future success.
After back-to-back last-place finishes in 2022 and 2023, the Red Sox still have a tenuous hold on third place in the American League East. And although it's not likely, they technically still have a shot at the playoffs, trailing the Minnesota Twins by four games for a Wild Card spot with 12 to play.
Though Red Sox fans may be disappointed with the season, many around the country were surprised that Boston had as much success as it did in 2024. A number of unexpected contributors stepped up, helping keep the Red Sox in the hunt for most of the summer.
Apparently, one Red Sox player stood out above the rest in the eyes of his skipper.
On Tuesday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic compiled responses from every playoff "contender" (the term applies loosely to the Red Sox, no doubt) about their team's "most underrated, yet indispensable players in 2024. Red Sox manager Alex Cora chose rookie relief pitcher Justin Slaten.
“Justin is an absolute strike-throwing machine with stuff. He induces weak contact and gets left-handed hitters out. He has been invaluable to our club down the stretch," Cora said.
Acquired in a preseason trade from the New York Mets, who selected Slaten in the Rule 5 draft from the Texas Rangers, Slaten has been fantastic all season. He has a 5-2 record with a 3.16 ERA and an excellent 0.99 WHIP out of the bullpen.
One of the turning points in the Red Sox's season, unfortunately, was Slaten's stint on the injured list. He made his last appearance of the first half on Jul. 7, when the Red Sox were 49-41, then came back on Aug. 26, when they were 67-64.
Slaten was the steal of the off-season for the Red Sox, perhaps the best trade acquisition new Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has made to this point. If he can continue to improve in 2025, he could help Boston finally make its way back to the playoffs.
