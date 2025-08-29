Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Compared To Ex-Yankees, Blue Jays All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have a big night ahead of them.
Boston is trying to extend its current winning streak to five games as it welcomes the Pittsburgh Pirates to town. The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes to the mound and the Red Sox are rolling the dice with No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle after a meteroic rise through the minors this year.
If you haven't been following the 22-year-old this season, there's been a lot to like. He has a 3.04 ERA down in the minors this season across 20 total appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, and High-A Greenville Drive. Tolle is a beast. He's just 22 years old and is listed at 6'6'' and 250 pounds. He also has a signature mustache that has been talked about this season.
Tolle has impressed a lot of people throughout his fast rise to Boston. Now, that his MLB debut is coming on Friday night, ESPN's Buster Olney took to social media on Friday afternoon and shared that an anonymous evaluator compared Tolle to 21-year big league pitcher David Wells.
Red Sox starter Payton Tolle already landed an intriguing comparison
"Evaluator says Payton Tolle, the prospect called up to the big leagues by the Red Sox, reminds him of David Wells. Very good command," Olney said.
Red Sox fans certainly are familiar with Wells. Wells spent parts of the 2005 and 2006 seasons with Boston. He also faced off against Boston plenty of times as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees among other teams he spent time with.
If Tolle can turn out anything like Wells, that would be good for Boston. Wells finished his career with 53.4 wins above replacement, 239 wins, a 4.13 career ERA, three All-Star nods, and two World Series wins under his belt.
As of writing, it's unclear if Tolle's stay in Boston will be a long one. Boston yanked Walker Buehler out of the starting rotation and that spot is now open. Those conversations can come later. All in all, Friday is going to be a fun day for Boston.
