Red Sox 'Jazzed Up' About Johan Oviedo Amid Rotation Battle

While the Boston Red Sox have not officially announced who their No. 5 starter is going to be early on to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the answer appears to be pretty obvious at this point.

All throughout Spring Training, Johan Oviedo has been talked about as the heavy favorite for the job with Payton Tolle and Connelly Early both in the mix, but unlikely. For example, on March 2, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Oviedo has the "inside lane" to the No. 5 job and also suggested that if Early and Tolle head down to the minors, their service time will be a consideration.

Regardless of the service time and everything else, it also sounds like Boston simply likes what it has seen from Oviedo as well. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe noted that Boston is "jazzed up" by what it has seen from the 6'6'' flamethrower and he's the favorite for the job.

The Red Sox sound fired up about Johan Oviedo

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

"The other kind of, sort of roster questions pretty much have answers," Healey wrote. "Sox officials are jazzed up about Johan Oviedo, so consider him still the favorite to snag the open spot in the rotation. They haven’t officially declared that Caleb Durbin will play third base (as opposed to second), but Cora indicated this week that it is very likely. They haven’t guaranteed Marcelo Mayer a spot, but he is the obvious choice to play second."

Oviedo has made three starts in Spring Training so far and has been very good overall. He hasn't allowed an earned run in eight innings of work and has struck out nine batters while walking just three. Oviedo has allowed five base hits as well across his eight innings.

Oviedo was acquired by Boston this past offseason in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates because it saw something in the big flamethrower. He fits the mold of pitchers Boston likes with a big frame and elite extension. Also, it doesn't hurt that he's been completely lights-out in two of his three spring starts. So, it sounds like Oviedo is going to be the guy for the No. 5 spot unless something surprising happens and he should be.