Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Rafael Devers Addresses Third Base Drama In Boston

Who will be the team's starting third baseman?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) makes a throw for an out to end the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) makes a throw for an out to end the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox's biggest question mark over the last week or so is who will be playing third base when Opening Day gets here.

Rafael Devers has been the team's third baseman for years but the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman who could either man the position or move over to second base. In all honesty, the story has blown up likely more than expected. Both players will probably see time at the position in 2025, but it is a question as to who will be the team's everyday third baseman.

Devers recently made it known that he doesn't want to switch positions. This isn't too shocking. He's just 28 years old and is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. The issue surely will work itself out and the star infielder addressed the recent drama on Tuesday, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"I feel like I said everything I needed to say that day," Devers said as transcribed by Cotillo. "I still feel the same way.

"I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody ... My family is good. My kids are good. I have no reason to be frustrated about anything. I don’t listen to what’s said. I don’t pay attention to what is said. I just know what I’m capable of. I’m happy being this way."

This is a positive update. Who knows who will end up being the team's everyday starter, but it is nice to hear that Devers isn't frustrated at least.

More MLB: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Open To Red Sox? Blue Jays Star Talks Free Agency

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News