Red Sox's Rafael Devers Addresses Third Base Drama In Boston
The Boston Red Sox's biggest question mark over the last week or so is who will be playing third base when Opening Day gets here.
Rafael Devers has been the team's third baseman for years but the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman who could either man the position or move over to second base. In all honesty, the story has blown up likely more than expected. Both players will probably see time at the position in 2025, but it is a question as to who will be the team's everyday third baseman.
Devers recently made it known that he doesn't want to switch positions. This isn't too shocking. He's just 28 years old and is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. The issue surely will work itself out and the star infielder addressed the recent drama on Tuesday, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"I feel like I said everything I needed to say that day," Devers said as transcribed by Cotillo. "I still feel the same way.
"I’m not frustrated. I don’t have the need to be frustrated about anything with anybody ... My family is good. My kids are good. I have no reason to be frustrated about anything. I don’t listen to what’s said. I don’t pay attention to what is said. I just know what I’m capable of. I’m happy being this way."
This is a positive update. Who knows who will end up being the team's everyday starter, but it is nice to hear that Devers isn't frustrated at least.
More MLB: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Open To Red Sox? Blue Jays Star Talks Free Agency