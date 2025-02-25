Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Open To Red Sox? Blue Jays Star Talks Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox already have been tied to the biggest free agent in next year's class.
The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were discussing a possible contract extension but set a deadline for the start of Spring Training. The two sides didn't get a deal done and now it's expected that Guerrero will be heading to free agency next offseason.
Once the news was reported that the two sides weren't going to come to terms on an extension, it was reported that the Red Sox could end up being in the mix for him.
Will they have an opportunity to go after him?
He shared that he will be open to sitting down with any team this upcoming offseason, as shared by the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
“If I go to free agency, every team — all 30 teams — are going to have the opportunity to sit down with (me), to talk to me," Guerrero said.
This isn't much to go off of, but it at least is interesting that Guerrero will be willing to consider any team. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale shared after the news that Guerrero and the Blue Jays wouldn't agree to an extension that there is "no secret" that he has told friends that he would have some interest in the Red Sox.
We have a whole season ahead of us. Guerrero is going to be the talk of the season in preparation for next year's free agency. Juan Soto was the big free agent this past offseason and Shohei Ohtani the year before. Next winter will be huge for Guerrero. Boston would be wise to go after him but it's obviously far too early to know what will happen.
More MLB: Red Sox 25-Year-Old Set To Take Important Step: Insider