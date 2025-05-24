How Long Is Alex Bregman Out? Red Sox Star Addressed Quad Injury
The Boston Red Sox had a serious scare on Friday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles
Boston was supposed to have a doubleheader against the Orioles, but the second game of the day was canceled due to rain. Boston got in the win column in game No. 1 in impressive fashion. Boston won, 19-5.
As good of a win as it was, it also was nerve-wracking as star third baseman Alex Bregman was forced to leave the game early due to a quad injury.
When he initially left the game, there was a real fear that it could be a serious injury. Luckily, it seems like everything is trending in the right direction. After the game on Friday, Bregman spoke about the injury and made it sound like it wasn’t as bad as initially expected, as shared by WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"No idea yet," Bregman said. "Obviously, it's just day to day., I feel like, we'll know a lot more tomorrow after sleeping and seeing how it presents in the morning. But all my strength is still there right now, which is good so far. So, it's just kind of a day-to-day thing at this point and kind of see when I wake up tomorrow how it feels...
"I had a left quad in 2021, and it was way worse. So, we'll see. We'll see what tomorrow brings. But actually, positive from what I initially thought."
As of writing, it is unclear if he will be able to play in Boston’s doubleheader on Saturday, but it is positive that he said that he's day-to-day. Bregman would've missed the night portion on Friday, but it was rained out. There surely will be an update early on Saturday, but it sounds like he avoided the worst-case scenario, at least initially.
More MLB: Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has Perfect Message About MLB Promotion