Red Sox's Rafael Devers Gets Major Position Change Prediction From MLB Insider
It truly seemed as if the dust had settled on any controversy surrounding Rafael Devers' position with the Boston Red Sox.
This spring, the Red Sox acquired Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman and moved Devers to designated hitter. It was an idea Devers bristled at initially, coming out with a defiant statement in his first press conference of spring training, but ultimately warmed up to in deference to the team.
It took Devers a while to settle into DH duties, but lately, he's been thriving. He's coming off a nine-game stretch with an OPS over 1.200, but now, his position has once again become a topic of conversation.
With Triston Casas injured for the rest of the season, there's been chatter from reporters and casual fans alike that Devers could be approached about taking over first base. On Sunday, MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported that Devers had turned down three interview requests over the weekend, knowing those were the questions he'd likely face.
However, on Monday, MassLive's Sean McAdam, Cotillo's co-host on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast, predicted that in due time, the Red Sox and Devers would both come to the conclusion that playing first base was the best way for the $313.5 million player to help out his team.
"I think if you appeal to him as a teammate and stress how important it is to get production out of first base, all the while potentially opening up some at-bats for Masataka Yoshida and others at DH, then I think eventually, that makes too much sense to not pursue in time. Not on May 5, but maybe on Jun. 1."
"The best-case scenario is he comes to them. Because then, there's no arm-twisting, there's no, 'Hey, I know we didn't handle this well last time, but can you bail us out this time?' If he comes to them and says, 'Look, let me take some ground balls, let me see how it feels, then everybody wins. If it takes waiting a little bit and having (manager Alex) Cora use his charm, use his ability to relate to players and communicate, they can live with that scenario too."
It appears this saga might not end for some time. McAdam giving his opinion certainly doesn't guarantee another change will happen, but he generally has his finger on the pulse of the organization.
We haven't heard the last of the idea that Devers could pick up a first base glove for the first time.
