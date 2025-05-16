Red Sox's Rafael Devers Has Been In Ridiculous Trade Buzz
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best hitters in baseball in Rafael Devers.
Should the Boston consider any deal involving him this offseason or maybe even during the summer at the trade deadline. No, there’s no reason to.
There have still been unfounded rumors about the possibility of a deal involving Devers. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller made a list of 10 landing spots for Devers and had the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 4.
"Were this hypothetical trade taking place right now, it would be a major, perhaps unfeasible, financial challenge for the Phillies to pull off," Miller said. "They've consistently had a top five payroll for five years running, and even at that, their 2025 Opening Day payroll was already $40 million more than their previous high. It's why the Phillies signing Alex Bregman always felt a little far-fetched, even as his free-agency dance lingered into mid-February...
"It all hinges on Bohm, though. He racked up at least 150 hits in each of the past three seasons and was an All-Star last year, but he struggled in the second half en route to becoming one of the faces of their postseason failure, going 1-for-13 with a single that immediately became an out when he tried to stretch it into a double. If Bohm continues to play at a below-replacement level as he has for about two-thirds of a season at this point, drastic measures at the hot corner could be taken."
The trade noise is getting pretty out of hand this season and specifically recently as it has some to Devers. He signed a 10-year, $313.5 million deal that covers him through the end of the 2033 season. After a few tough years, the Red Sox are on the doorstep of being one of the better teams in the American League again. Why take a step back and trade your franchise cornerstone? It's no secret there was a disagreement about third base in Spring Training and now first base, but the trade chatter is off the charts.
