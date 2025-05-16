Gold Glove Winner Called 'Real Possibility' For Red Sox Trade
Should the Boston Red Sox add another first baseman to the team from outside of the organization?
Boston lost Triston Casas for the season, obviously. There has been a lot of noise about the possibility of Rafael Devers moving to first base, but that doesn't seem very likely at this moment. He himself talked about that idea recently. Things could always change -- that happened in Spring Training when it came to third base and designated hitter. But, it also wouldn't hurt to bring another guy to town.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter shared a column on Thursday talking about trade deadline options for each team. For Boston, Reuter said the first base position is the team's biggest need and called Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe a "real possibility."
"Boston Red Sox: First baseman," Reuter said. "The Red Sox have yet to make an outside move to address the loss of Triston Casas to a season-ending knee injury. Instead, they've turned to Abraham Toro, Nick Sogard and the now-injured Romy González. They could use the opening on the infield as a way to get top prospect Marcelo Mayer into the lineup, but a trade for someone like Rhys Hoskins or Nathaniel Lowe also remains a real possibility."
Lowe is an interesting player to be on the look out for. The Nationals have struggled this season and Lowe is a capable veteran. He has seven years of experience under his belt and currently has seven homers and 30 RBIs in a league-leading 44 games. If he's available, he could be an under-the-radar fit to solve the first base issue.
