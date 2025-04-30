Red Sox's Rafael Devers Hints At Career First After Controversial Position Change
The dust has settled on Rafael Devers' move to designated hitter, even if a few lazy trade rumors are still prone to circulation.
Devers, the long-time Red Sox third baseman, was moved off his preferred position to make room for Gold Glover Alex Bregman to take over the hot corner. He's had two highly publicized slumps already this year, but appears to be finding his stride, with three home runs in his last four games.
After signing a 10-year, $313.5 million extension before the 2023 season, it appeared Devers initially felt betrayed by his team for taking his position away so quickly. But he's been willing to do what his team has asked of him, and he could also be learning about a benefit to his new gig.
Devers is the only player on the Red Sox to appear in every game so far this season. And it appears he believes that trend could continue. He was asked Tuesday if he believes he can play all 162 games in 2025, and had a one-word response for reporters.
"Sí," Devers said, according to MassLive's Christopher Smith.
Devers' career-high in games played is 156, which he accomplished in both 2019 and 2021. Even if he needs a day off or two eventually, it's easy to see the move to DH helping him reach a new personal best, provided he stays off the injured list.
“I feel good. I feel healthy,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “You don’t know what’s going to happen during the season. But at this point in time ... I feel very good. I feel healthy. I feel like I can do that.”
Meanwhile, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that keeping Devers in the lineup every day was one of the benefits the team had in mind when they forced the change. It's why Devers hasn't touched third base at all, even in the game Bregman missed while he was on the paternity list.
“We talked about it a little bit the other day,” Cora said, per Smith. “I asked him. I said, ‘Hey, whenever you need an off day, just let me know. Obviously because you’re DH it doesn’t mean that we have to play you 162.’
"So he’s working hard. He’s doing a lot of things in the gym and all that, so we have to be smart about it. But one of the reasons he’s DH’ing is because we want to keep him in the lineup. That’s the most important thing.”
Devers' value always came from his bat, but now he has the chance to prove that value is available to the Red Sox each and every night. Boston could make serious headway on their first playoff appearance in four years if the slugger's current hot stretch continues.
More MLB: Red Sox $38.5 Million All-Star Makes Proclamation Ahead Of Long-Awaited Boston Debut