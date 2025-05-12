Red Sox's Rafael Devers Reached Numbers Aaron Judge Hasn't
There's a lot of positive takeaways right now for the Boston Red Sox despite the recent drama.
Although most of the chatter about the team over the last week or so has had something to do with Rafael Devers moving to first base, there are some other very positive things to follow. The first base stuff will work itself out. The team has said they are going to continue having conversations. People have weighed in left and right -- with some even taking some serious shots at Devers.
While this is the case, he has done nothing short of thrive on the field in the middle of all of this noise. Former Red Sox Director of Baseball Communications & Media Relations JP Long shared on social media that Devers has become the first player in baseball this year to hit five homers and reach base 35 times or more in a 15-game span. He also shared Devers is the first member of the organization to reach these numbers since JD Martinez since 2019.
"Rafael Devers has 5 HR and a 1.277 OPS in his last 15 games (25-for-59, 10 BB, 1 HBP)," Long said. "He is the only Major Leaguer to hit 5+ HR and reach base more than 35 times over any 15-game span this season. He is the first Red Sox player to do that since J.D. Martinez in 2019."
There's a lot of noise around Devers right now. But, there's no doubting the fact that he's one of the hottest hitters on the planet right now. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers haven't even reached these numbers over a 15-game span this year. That just goes to show how important Devers is to this offense.
