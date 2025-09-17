Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets First Positive Update From Alex Cora
The Boston Red Sox gave an update on young outfielder Roman Anthony on Wednesday.
It's not a huge one, but any update involving Anthony is important to note. On Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined WEEI and noted that Anthony walked on the treadmill for 25 minutes as he begins to build up for a hopeful return to the field in 2025.
What's next for the young outfielder?
"He's walking on a treadmill," Cora said. "Up to 25 minutes. Yesterday he told me it was a great walk. He walked into the clubhouse and said '25-minute walk, it was great.' He's doing better. Still sore, but adding stuff to his rehab. No timetable, of course. But, one thing that caught my attention yesterday was that he went to my office and he is like 'Hey, I'm feeling better.' You know, and I haven't heard that in a while...It's going to take a while. He's doing everything possible to hopefully get back."
There you have it. Anthony is progressing, he's walking on a treadmill, there is no timetable for a return at this time, but he is working behind the scenes to do everything possible to get back on the field for Boston.
The Red Sox certainly could use a boost right now. Before going down with his injury, Anthony was phenomenal and arguably one of the best overall hitters in the American League at the time. He was slashing .292/.396/.463 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases, 18 doubles, one triple, and 48 runs scored in 71 games played.
Boston is 82-69 on the season so far with just 11 games left in the regular season. The Red Sox are right in the middle of a heated playoff race and will need something to go their way to get this offense going. Losing Anthony hurts, but he's not walking back through the door tomorrow or anything like that. Boston has to roll with what it does have and see if it can find a spark while it waits for him.
More MLB: Red Sox Haven't Ruled Out Top Prospect With 100 MPH Fastball