Red Sox All-Star Revealed Surprising Free Agency Snub

The Red Sox star has had a great year so far...

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox’s front office looks like geniuses for its performance this past offseason.

Boston had a few holes to fill and didn’t just stop at one or two borderline starts. The Red Sox brought in legitimate All-Star level talent in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman among other moves.

Chapman specifically has been a revelation for the bullpen. So far this season, he has a 1.74 ERA in 12 appearances to go along with four saves. This comes after logging a 3.79 ERA last year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chapman is a seven-time All-Star who still has arguably the most blistering fastball in the game.

He’s looked like a superstar to kick off the season and Boston clearly has gotten what it wanted to secure the bullpen. This is especially true in part because he's left-handed. That was a weakness for Boston last year.

With all of the success he’s had, you’d think he would’ve gotten more buzz in free agency, at least from Pittsburgh. While this is the case, he revealed that the Pirates didn’t show interest in a reunion, he shared with Pittsburgh Baseball Now's John Perotto.

"I was interested in coming back," Chapman said. "I guess they didn’t want me. It’s too bad, but I’m happy where I’m at now."

It's unfortunate for Pittsburgh that it didn't five Chapman the call to return but great for Boston. The Red Sox will return to action on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays after a day off on Monday.

