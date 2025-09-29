Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gives Candid Injury Update On Himself
The last time the Boston Red Sox were in the Bronx, rookie superstar Roman Anthony was hitting clutch bombs against the New York Yankees.
Unfortunately for Boston, on Tuesday, when the Red Sox face off with their arch-rivals to determine who advances in the American League playoffs, Anthony will be in Fort Myers, Fla., rehabbing his strained oblique.
Anthony's injury occurred on Sept. 2, in the fourth inning of an 11-7 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Boston's offense suffered greatly from the loss of the young stud, who put up 2.7 fWAR in just 71 games this year, but did just enough to secure a spot in the postseason without him.
Anthony's thoughts on injury timetable
On Sunday, as the Red Sox and Anthony prepared to part ways for the time being, the rookie did his best to take the trip down south in stride.
“I wish I was going on every trip before the playoffs. But I’m not,” Anthony said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe. “That’s the reality of it. Our best chance to kind of move this thing along and get better is to be with the staff in Fort Myers. If that’s the best play, that’s where I’ll be.”
Time is not working in Anthony's favor at the moment. He has yet to begin baseball activities, and the Red Sox could be eliminated as soon as Wednesday. If they survive the Wild Card Series, the Division Series will begin Saturday, and it seems like a long shot that Anthony could be ready for that.
However, the 21-year-old is remaining optimistic, and not limiting himself in terms of when he could be ready.
“I don’t know a timetable,” he said, per Healey. “We’ve been on the same page every day, every night, with the training staff, but as far as the way it feels on a day-to-day basis, it’s nothing I’ve ever experienced before. So just trying to maximize every single day and do as much as I can with the trainers.
“We set that goal of the ALCS in the beginning. I don’t ever set dates. I don’t set goals or expectations on myself or anything, so I’m not going to do that. But at the same time, I want to play in Game 1 on Tuesday. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to. Just stay positive and tell myself it’s the ALDS. If it’s not the ALDS, at that point I’m going to tell myself it’s the ALCS. For now, I’m going to do everything I can to support these guys from a distance and hopefully be back here soon.”
For now, the Red Sox have to operate as if Anthony isn't coming back, which is a crushing reality. But perhaps, if they help their cause by playing good baseball, they'll be rewarded with the return of a game-changing bat in the middle of a memorable run.
