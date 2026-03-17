Red Sox Leader Hints At Future Playoff Stardom for Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox have loved what they've seen from Roman Anthony in the World Baseball Classic, including the veterans who weren't chosen for Team USA.

Shortstop Trevor Story has never appeared in a WBC of his own, but he reports himself to be locked in on Anthony's pursuits at this year's event. He, like everyone else, has seen the 21-year-old launch two enormous home runs, including the deciding blow of Sunday's semifinal against Team Dominican Republic.

While Anthony still has just 71 games in Major League Baseball under his belt, Story is quite comfortable saying that the youngster was deserving of his spot on the juggernaut American side, and has been backing it up with his play in the tournament.

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What Trevor Story sees in Anthony's big-game demeanor

Jun 16, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) high fives shortstop Trevor Story (10) following a victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"It's kind of crazy to say, but I was expecting him to do something like that," Story said on Monday, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. "It really is crazy to say, just given his age and where he's at in his career, but he’s earned that just by the way he goes about his business and the confidence that he carries.

"I’m so happy for him. It’s such a unique thing to play in this tournament and for your country, and he’s obviously relishing it.”

Perhaps most excitingly from a Red Sox fan perspective, Story also told Browne that he believes what he's seen from Anthony in the Classic will translate directly to success when the bright lights come on in the postseason.

“You see how his heartbeat stays pretty steady no matter what, and that obviously plays really well in the postseason,” Story said, per Browne. “I’m excited to have him for the whole year.”

Of course, Anthony had to miss last year's playoff run with a strained oblique, which may well have cost the Red Sox a chance to defeat the arch-rival New York Yankees in the Wild Card Series.

If all goes according to plan this year, Anthony will help guide the Red Sox back to October, then show off the same big-moment prowess he's flexed in March.