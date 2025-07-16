Red Sox's Roman Anthony Makes Bold Declaration On All-Star Future
Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony got to relax and enjoy the All-Star break, but he hopes it's the last time that happens for the foreseeable future.
Anthony has been everything the Red Sox could have hoped for in his first month as a big-leaguer. But although the Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski just proved it's not impossible to make the All-Star Game with a month of big-league experience, it still wasn't in the cards for Anthony, because pitchers and position players play by different rules.
However, the 21-year-old Anthony, still baseball's number-one prospect, has all the makings of a perennial future All-Star. And that's now his stated goal.
Reflecting on his appearance in the Futures Game in 2024 and getting to see all the big-leaguers in attendance, Anthony told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that he hopes to make it back to All-Star weekend as a major leaguer in 2026 and every year thereafter.
“That experience was motivating as a prospect,” Anthony said, per Speier. “You see all the guys there, and that’s the goal.
“Every year I want to be there as a big leaguer. Hopefully, my next All-Star breaks in my career, I won’t have to worry about where I’m going or what I’m doing or who I’m hanging out with. Hopefully it’ll be with a bunch of All-Stars.”
There's no doubt Anthony has the talent to not only make multiple All-Star Games, but compete for even higher honors. He's got a .777 OPS in 31 games as a big-leaguer, and that's after a slow start, compounded with the pressure of batting second or third in the lineup each night.
His All-Star teammate, Garrett Crochet, however, wouldn't mind pumping the brakes on setting such high expectations for Anthony at this early stage.
“I feel like that’s a tall order to put on a kid who’s already got a lot of lofty, maybe unjust expectations that have been placed on him,” said Crochet, per Speier. “He’s a really good player and I think he’ll be in the league for a long time, but I don’t want to put any more pressure on him.”
Anthony doesn't seem to think any expectations are too high for himself, though.
“I want to be great in the big leagues,” Anthony said. “I want to help this team win. And I want to be the best player I can be every single day.”
That's how perennial All-Stars talk. In the coming years, we'll see if Anthony can walk the walk.