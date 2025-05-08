Red Sox's Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer Get Eyebrow Raising Update
The Boston Red Sox have two of the most exciting prospects in the league right now knocking on the big league door.
Soon enough, we will see outfielder Roman Anthony and infielder are Marcelo Mayer in the majors wearing Red Sox jerseys. That day hasn’t happened yet, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see it happen in 2025.
Both are thriving right now with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Anthony is slashing .301/.417/.496 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 31 games played. Mayer is slashing .273/.328/.504 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 30 games played.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy was asked about the duo on NESN by Tom Caron on Wednesday and he had a very interesting answer.
"It's great to have minor league players just knocking on the door and banging on the door to get up here," Kennedy said. "It speaks to the overall organizational health and is a credit to our player development system and all of the coaches that have put these guys in a great position and a credit to them. Excited to get them up here when the time is right.
"You hate to say this, you knock on wood and cross your toes. You're just one injury away from big moves being made. Things happen sooner rather than later sometimes when someone goes down with injury. When guys are playing at the level they're playing at, you'd expect to see them relatively soon. I do kind of joke with (Craig Breslow) a lot like 'Hey man, when is this going to happen?' Be patient."
Could we see either in duo in the near future?
