MLB Writer Links Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela to NL Contender
Would it make sense for the Boston Red Sox to consider making a trade involving outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela?
Rafaela is just 24 years old and signed an eight-year, $50 million deal last year. He's one of the best defensive outfielders in the game right now, although his bat hasn't fully been there this season so far. Through 32 games he is slashing .213/.271/.315 with two homers, 15 RBIs, seven stolen bases, three doubles, and one triple.
With Roman Anthony knocking on the big league door, some have used this as a reason to move Rafaela, but the team shouldn't just flip him for no reason. His batting average is low, but he has made progress with walks this year. He's still young and is cheap.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller suggested him as a "potential surprise MLB trade candidate" and one team that was floated was the New York Mets.
"The (Philadelphia Phillies), (New York Mets) and (Detroit Tigers) should all at least kick the tires on a possible trade for Rafaela, while the (Arizona Diamondbacks), (Houston Astros) and (Cleveland Guardians)—who entered play this past Friday with a combined zero home runs from center fielders—would perhaps engage in a battle royale of a bidding war," Miller said. "Rafaela can also play either middle infield position, so it might actually be quicker to list the teams who wouldn't be interested if he and his team-friendly contract hit the trade block.
"While we wouldn't call Rafaela a slugger, he did hit 15 home runs for Boston last year, as well as at least 20 in the minors in each of 2022 and 2023. And with Duran, Abreu, Anthony, Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer and Trevor Story all under team control through at least 2028, Rafaela might be hitting his future home runs somewhere else if the Red Sox receive an offer they can't refuse."
The Mets are one of the best teams in baseball and could use an outfielder like Rafaela, but would Boston consider moving him?
