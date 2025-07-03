Red Sox's Roman Anthony Sounds Off On 'Awesome' Alex Bregman Mentorship
They might be the two bats Boston Red Sox fans are counting on the most for the rest of the year, but Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman still haven't played a single regular-season game together.
Bregman hit the injured list on May 24. Just over two weeks later, Anthony debuted on Jun. 9. The veteran third baseman was having a tremendous year before suffering a quad strain, while the star rookie outfielder has begun finding his groove within the last week.
The two could easily be seen as the key to the Red Sox's future, provided Boston can work out an extension to keep Bregman beyond this season. So it's extremely encouraging to see them forming a productive working relationship.
In fact, Anthony believes he couldn't have asked for a better veteran teammate to learn from during his early days in Boston.
“(I’m) talking with Bregman a lot,” Anthony said, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. “It’s amazing. He’s like another coach, almost, it’s crazy. He cares so much.
Bregman has taken all of the rookies under his wing, including Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell, who was sent down to Triple-A in late June.
“He’s such a winner, and he studies so much and not just himself, he’s looking at everybody and trying to find ways to help everybody and give feedback to everybody every single day. He lives in that video room, and he’s helped me and Marcelo a lot. He’s introduced us to a lot of the game-planning stuff that he does. You know, I don’t think there’s a better guy in baseball that I’ve met.
“He’s been amazing. He’s been amazing to the whole team. Every day he comes in with something new and he’s got something for us every single day. As a rookie, and for me and Marcelo, and the young guys, we’re so thankful for him. He doesn’t have to come here, especially being injured, all the success he’s already had, he doesn’t have to do any of that (for us) but he does. And that’s just a reflection of who he is. He’s a gamer. He’s awesome.”
Not a ton is going right for the 43-45 Red Sox, but the future still looks bright as long as Anthony continues to develop. And ideally, the front office notices and takes stock in how much he values having Bregman around.