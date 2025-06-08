Red Sox's Roman Anthony Topped Both Aaron Judge, Mike Trout
The Boston Red Sox had a pretty great day on Saturday.
Boston not only got a good win over the New York Yankees, but No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony turned heads after blasting the longest home run in baseball this year. Anthony stepped up to the plate for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox with the bases loaded and blasted a mammoth 497-foot homer to clear the bases.
After the game, he talked about the homer with Tommy Cassell of the Worcester T&G Sports.
"Got it and didn't really miss it, so it felt great," Anthony said.
Before Anthony launched the home run on Saturday, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had the longest home run of the season at 484 feet back in April. Only four players have hit longer home runs than Anthony's since 2015, as shared by ESPN.
"In the majors in 2025, only one home run has traveled over 475 feet -- a 484-footer hit by Mike Trout against the San Francisco Giants on April 19," ESPN said. "And since Statcast started tracking in the major leagues in 2015, only Nomar Mazara (505 feet in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (504 feet in 2016), C.J. Cron (504 feet in 2022) and Christian Yelich (499 feet in 2022) have hit longer big league homers than Anthony's on Saturday night.
"A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Anthony is batting .290 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 57 games this season. He has two grand slams."
Anthony's homer is the longest of the year in baseball. Also, to put into perspective how impressive this is. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been the most prolific slugger in recent memory and he hasn't even hit a ball that far. Judge's furthest home run currently is 496 feet.
