Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Makes Announcement On Spending, Juan Soto Pursuit
If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you should be very excited right now.
This offseason already has felt a little different from the last few. Boston was linked to different stars over the last few years, but decided against making massive investments -- aside from Rafael Devers. That is going to change this offseason.
There have been a lot of rumors that the Red Sox are willing to heavily spend this offseason and Boston president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed the fact, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Michael Silverman.
"Even if it takes us over the CBT,” Kennedy said a transcribed by Silverman. "Our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years..."There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship and to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question. The goal is to win 90 plus games to not be worrying about a wild-card spot."
These comments should give fans a lot of hope themselves. But, Kennedy went even further and discussed the team's pursuit of New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, although he couldn't say too much but did say it went "very well."
He followed it up with comments on how the team has been perceived this offseason.
"In our free agency discussions so far, there has been, I would say, a very strong feeling from agents and players that the Boston Red Sox are going to be a force over the next five to seven years, given the guys who have already emerged at the big league level and the guys who are coming from the Triple-A and levels below that level," Kennedy said as transcribed by Silverman.
This stance from the offense is completely different than what it has been over the last few years. It seems to be a new era in Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Already Met With Superstar In Line For $131M Deal, Per Insider