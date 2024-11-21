Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Makes Announcement On Spending, Juan Soto Pursuit

The Red Sox certainly have some big plans for this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you are a Boston Red Sox fan, you should be very excited right now.

This offseason already has felt a little different from the last few. Boston was linked to different stars over the last few years, but decided against making massive investments -- aside from Rafael Devers. That is going to change this offseason.

There have been a lot of rumors that the Red Sox are willing to heavily spend this offseason and Boston president and CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed the fact, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Michael Silverman.

"Even if it takes us over the CBT,” Kennedy said a transcribed by Silverman. "Our priority is 90 to 95 wins, and winning the American League East, and winning the division for multiple years..."There is an extreme urgency internally to be competing for the American League East Championship and to set ourselves up for a deep postseason run in 2025 without question. The goal is to win 90 plus games to not be worrying about a wild-card spot."

These comments should give fans a lot of hope themselves. But, Kennedy went even further and discussed the team's pursuit of New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto, although he couldn't say too much but did say it went "very well."

He followed it up with comments on how the team has been perceived this offseason.

"In our free agency discussions so far, there has been, I would say, a very strong feeling from agents and players that the Boston Red Sox are going to be a force over the next five to seven years, given the guys who have already emerged at the big league level and the guys who are coming from the Triple-A and levels below that level," Kennedy said as transcribed by Silverman.

This stance from the offense is completely different than what it has been over the last few years. It seems to be a new era in Boston.

More MLB: Red Sox Already Met With Superstar In Line For $131M Deal, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News