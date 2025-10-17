Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Shares Lofty Goal After 2025 Playoff Run
The Boston Red Sox took a step in the right direction in 2025, but there’s more work to be done.
Boston made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 and finished the regular season with an 89-73 record. That's certainly an improvement over the 2024 season in which the Red Sox finished the campaign with an 81-81 record. In 2022 and 2023, the Red Sox finished the season with identical 78-84 records.
The Red Sox got a taste for the playoffs again this season and it's clear they want more. Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s “310 To Left” podcast and shared that his goal for the 2026 season is to at least win the American League East.
Boston is looking for more
"We need to build on what he saw this year to try and take that next step forward,” Kennedy said. “And yes, the American League East needs to be the goal. Winning the American League East...“It’s really, really hard to play 162 (games) and then be subject to the randomness of a very short series,” Kennedy said. “The postseason is random enough. Those short series are very random, and we really want to get to that next level and try to win the American League East...
"I think we took a big step, but we got a long way to go."
If you're a Red Sox fan, this is the exact type of messaging you should be looking for right now. Last year, the Red Sox front office made it clear to the fanbase that they would be getting back to their aggressive ways and adding talent to the organization. That was done by bringing in guys like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman among others. Clearly, that strategy was positive for Boston.
The fact that the front office is already talking about wanting more -- and not just being satisfied with what the club did in 2025 -- is a step in the right direction. Boston's window is just starting to crack open. If the Red Sox can find a way to get Alex Bregman back, bring in another slugger, and another high-end starting pitcher, this is a team that could do some serious damage next year.
