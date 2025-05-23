Red Sox’s Sam Kennedy Shares New Details From Rafael Devers Meeting
The Boston Red Sox had one of the most dramatic weeks of any team in Major League Baseball in 2025.
Boston lost Triston Casas for the season due to a knee injury. The Red Sox have made things work at first base ever since, but one option the team hoped for didn’t work out. Boston approached Rafael Devers about moving to first base after already moving him from third base to designated hitter.
The decision led to an outcry for the organization and plenty of noise all across the league. It got so big that principal owner John Henry, president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow even traveled to Kansas City to meet with Devers in person on May 9th.
Kennedy joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI on Thursday and opened up about the meeting.
"It was a really good trip," Kennedy said. "The purpose was to go out and make sure we had a chance to visit with different members of the team and staff and just reinforce the expectations from the very, very top of the organization.
"It was John Henry’s idea to go out there and have a few different conversations, which we’ll keep internal. It was a very clear, candid message about our expectations, about our commitment to winning, and it was a really good visit. And I’m glad we did it. It was a very important point in the season, albeit early. We have an extreme sense of urgency over the last couple decades around winning, and I just wanted to express that message to players. And we had several good conversations."
More MLB: Scott Boras Reveals 'Real Element' In Alex Bregman's Red Sox Decision