Scott Boras Reveals 'Real Element' In Alex Bregman's Red Sox Decision
Over the course of the offseason, there was a lot of buzz about the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman.
Ultimately, all of the rumors and speculation culminated in Boston landing one of the top overall free agents on the open market. The Red Sox couldn't have asked for a better move. Bregman looks like a legitimate American League Most Valuable Player candidate and is off to the best start of a season in his 10-year big league career.
Bregman has played in 50 games so far this season for Boston and is slashing .297/.381/.554 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored while also providing Gold Glove-caliber defense from the hot corner. The 31-year-old is leading the Red Sox with 2.8 wins above replacement as of writing.
The Red Sox identified Bregman as a top target and although it took a long time to get a deal done, it has worked out so far. Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, joined NESN's "310 To Left" Podcast and talked about why Boston ended up being the landing spot for Bregman.
"He and (his wife) Reagan identified that as a city they enjoyed," Boras said, "But the real element was Alex Bregman knew going in that he sees the ball well there, he knew Alex Cora and he had really a scenario where he knew after meeting with ownership at the Winter Meetings that we had conducted in the offseason, there was a real dynamic that I think was understood to the point … but to really experience Alex Bregman day in and day out, to see is level of preparation, to see his knowledge, his insight. This is a baseball mind who happens to have the gift to be one of baseball’s great players and when you coordinate those two — in my career, you don’t get that very often...
"It was a difficult decision to do what we did, but Alex Bregman bet on himself, he wanted to show a value that I don’t think could have been perceived to the level that it is now with ownership. But I worked with John (Henry) and Tom (Werner) over the years, I talked to Alex about that and said, ‘Let’s take your instincts, let’s go with what you really want to do,’ and I always believe you should trust yourself. And in this situation, we both agreed that this was a move that was going to work out to be best for both ownership, the city and certainly for Alex and Reagan."
Boston got its guy. He has an opt-out after the season, but hopefully the Red Sox can find a way to make sure that he doesn't go anywhere anytime soon.
