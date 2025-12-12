Red Sox Not Done Pursuing Ex-Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette

If you're one of the Boston Red Sox fans in the camp that the organization should sign Bo Bichette this offseason, stay in line.

On Tuesday, Julian McWilliams of CBS Sports reported that the Red Sox "are not in" on Bichette, "unless his market changes."

Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported on Friday that Boston is still interested in the former Toronto Blue Jays star, as of "late Thursday."

The Red Sox are poking around

"The Red Sox also remain interested in high-priced free agent Bo Bichette and versatile infielder Jorge Polanco, sources said late Thursday," Cotillo wrote. "Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto is also a potential fit. Free agent Eugenio Suarez, who slugged 49 homers in 2025, is one of the top power bats still available, but to this point, despite poking around on him, the Red Sox have not been aggressors in his market."

The free agent market started to really pick up steam throughout the winter meetings with offensive players. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso -- two guys who were linked to Boston -- came off the board with deals with the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. As of writing, the top remaining free agent offensive players arguably are Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and Bichette.

Boston already is loaded in the outfield, so Tucker isn't necessary, especially at a massive price point. He obviously wouldn't hurt. If the Red Sox trade an outfielder or two, then that would change the discussion. But, as of now, let's put him to the side.

Bregman and Bichette both fit Boston well. Bregman reportedly is the team's priority, but he's still available. If he doesn't return, then there should be a full-court press on Bichette.

Bichette played shortstop for the Blue Jays. At just 27 years old, he's certainly worth a long-term investment. You could plug him in at shortstop, move Trevor Story to second base, and start Marcelo Mayer at third base. Or, you could leave Story at shortstop and then put Bichette and Mayer at the other two positions.

With Bregman, you would get elite offense and elite defense. With Bichette, you would get elite offense and a higher cost. Arguably, there's no reason to let Bregman walk. If you do, Bichette would be a great No. 2 option.

