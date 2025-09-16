Red Sox's Trevor Story Nearing Feat Seen Just Once Before
The Boston Red Sox have gotten a pretty insane bounce-back season from shortstop Trevor Story.
Story entered the 2025 season with plenty of uncertainty. His first three seasons in Boston were full of injuries. But, Red Sox fans have finally seen the Trevor Story that the Boston front office was hoping would come to town. Story has arguably played Gold Glove-level defense all season. On top of this, he has been a veteran leader for a very young team. Going even further, he has been one of the team's best overall offensive players.
The Red Sox shortstop is one away from history
Story entered play on Tuesday slashing .261/.307/.437 with 24 home runs, 91 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, 27 doubles, and 84 runs scored in 146 games played. He was leading the team in home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, runs scored, and tied with Jarren Duran for the team-lead in games played.
He kept it going with another base hit in the first inning of Tuesday's series-opener against the Athletics. On top of this, he moved one step closer to Major League Baseball history. He collected his 29th stolen base of the season. That's impressive in itself, but what makes it even more impressive is the fact that he hasn't been caught stealing this season. There are just a few weeks to go in the season and somehow he hasn't been caught once.
In 2023, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner became the first -- and only -- player in big league history to go 30-for-30 on steal attempts. That's a pretty shocking number in itself. Now, Story is just one more steal away from being the second and tying MLB history. If he could get two more stolen bases before getting caught, he would set a new mark in league history, obviously.
It's hard to put into words how good of a comeback season it has been for Story and Boston has needed every bit of it. Right now, the Red Sox aren't at full strength, but he is an engine keeping this offense alive.
