Red Sox's Trevor Story Shares 'Bothered' Response To 10th-Inning Redemption
As difficult as Trevor Story's time in a Boston Red Sox uniform has been so far, it's clear he still holds himself to an All-Star standard.
Story has played in all 14 games of the Red Sox's season so far, and he hopes to continue that trend. He hasn't been great when he's played, but the larger issue was the fact that he missed over 300 games in the first three seasons after signing a $140 million free-agent contract.
It's natural for a player to go through some ups and downs after that much time off, and Story has already had his fair share. He failed to come through in a big spot for the Red Sox on Wednesday, but on Thursday, he got a mulligan and managed to make the most of it.
In Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Story came to bat in the bottom of the 10th inning with the winning run on third base and one out and struck out swinging. Thursday, he faced virtually the same situation, albeit with the bases loaded, and managed to hit an RBI groundout to second base to give the Red Sox a 4-3 walk-off win.
After his moment of redemption, Story described the difference in his approach to the moment from Wednesday to Thursday, as well as the emotions he experienced after each at-bat.
“It bothered me a lot,” Story said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I felt like tonight, I was much more [focused], I had a plan of attack and I executed that much better than last night. I can live with that [grounder].”
Story, who has struck out a total of 17 times already this season, also touched on the need to make more contact, both for himself as an individual and the Red Sox as a team.
"Going back to last year, it's been a big emphasis for me,” Story said, per Browne. “And I’ve felt better about it this year. Still a little bit of swing-and-miss, but that's always kind of been a part of my game. It’s up to us to know our strengths and our weaknesses, and just whiffing a little too much right now as a team. I feel like we'll get back to where we want to be.”
The two-time All-Star will look to continue finding his form at the plate as the Red Sox take on the 2-10 Chicago White Sox on the road this weekend.
