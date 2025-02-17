Red Sox's Triston Casas Takes Clear Stance On Future In Boston
There has been a lot of trade rumors about the Boston Red Sox over the last few months.
Boston was heavily linked to Garrett Crochet for a while and clearly that worked out for the club eventually. The Red Sox eventually pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Chicago White Sox to bring the 25-year-old to town for a handful of prospects.
Since then, the trade rumors haven't stopped, though. One player who has been brought up a lot is first baseman Triston Casas. His name was thrown around a lot as the Red Sox were looking to add pitching. Once Boston eventually signed Walker Buehler, things did start to die down a little bit because the Red Sox's rotation is pretty stacked now.
Casas is still a member of the Red Sox and he made it clear to WEEI's Rob Bradford that he wants to stay in town, but he noted there haven't been extension talks as of right now.
"Nothing yet," Casas said to Bradford. "Hopefully I get out there and put some numbers up so I can have a different answer for you. But right now, no. Nothing this offseason. I haven’t gotten any information about it from representation or any front office members."
"When asked if he would still be interested in getting a deal done, the first baseman responded, "Yeah, of course. Nothing has changed. I want to be here forever, but forever is long for a lot of people. So it might end a little sooner than later, but it is still going to be a long time."
Casas is just 25 years old and has the potential to be one of the best first basemen in baseball. Boston is in a fantastic spot and if he can stay healthy, he should play a major role for the club in 2025. He dealt with a serious injury in 2024. Hopefully, he can stay healthy in 2025 and fully get back on track and maybe even land a new deal with Boston.
