Red Sox Predicted To Add 25-Year-Old All-Star, Japanese Standout To 2025 Rotation
Everyone expects the Boston Red Sox to add starting pitching help, but where will it come from?
Following a .500 season where they missed the playoffs for a third straight October, the Red Sox finally appear to have some urgency during hot stove season. They have some building blocks in their rotation, but no ace, and that means there's tinkering to be done.
The Red Sox could improve via blockbuster free-agent signing. They could improve via trade. They could look to the international free-agent market. There are plenty of options, but the important things is to start taking action, soon.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes the Red Sox will add not only one, but two new starters this offseason. He recently predicted that Boston would trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, then sign decorated Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to fill out their Opening Day rotation.
"Notably absent from this projected rotation is Lucas Giolito, who is expected to start the year on the injured list, but he should be ready to return well in advance of the All-Star break," Reuter said.
"Swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire Garrett Crochet and rolling the dice on longtime Japanese League standout Tomoyuki Sugano who they have been tied to in the past provides a much-needed boost to the staff."
Crochet, 25, fills a need because the Red Sox don't have a lefty, and he was incredible this season. It will take a massive haul to land him in a trade, but if he brings the stuff that helped him punch out 209 hitters in just 146 innings, it will be worth the hassle for Boston.
Meanwhile, Sugano will be 35 in 2025, so the Red Sox wouldn't be counting on him to be a long-term fixture of the rotation, but he could certainly help in the short-term if his gaudy statistics translate to big-league success. He went 15-3 with a 1.67 ERA in Japan's NPB last season, and in his 12-year career, his ERA is a measly 2.43.
A rotation of Crochet, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Sugano, with Giolito in the mix shortly, would be a huge upgrade over the 2024 version of the Red Sox. But will it be enough to finally secure that elusive playoff berth?
