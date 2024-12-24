Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's Walker Buehler Deal Hasn't 'Intensified' Push For This All-Star

Will the Red Sox add another big bat to the middle of the lineup?

Patrick McAvoy

April 13, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of empty seats on opening day at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
April 13, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of empty seats on opening day at Fenway Park prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox's rotation clearly seems to be set.

Boston knew it wanted to add some significant pieces to the rotation this offseason and has done just that. Adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the mix shouldn't be overlooked. Both are stars in their own right and could be No. 1 pitchers on a team when healthy. Now, the Red Sox have both to go along with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford.

The Red Sox's pitching is in a good place and now the offense just needs to follow. The two players on the open market who have been linked most to the Red Sox have been Teoscar Hernández and Alex Bregman. Either would be great, but nothing has gotten done at this point.

Hernández seems like the easiest fit with Tyler O'Neill now gone and the spot open. Hernández could fill the role easily, but the Red Sox reportedly haven't "Intensified" their effort to sign him after the Buehler deal, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"Doesn't sound like the Red Sox have intensified their efforts on Teoscar Hernández, at least to this point," Cotillo said. "List of available top bats still includes Bregman, (Pete Alonso), (Anthony Santander), (Jurickson Profar), and others."

This doesn't mean that a deal won't happen, but it is interesting that Boston hasn't immediately pivoted to someone like Hernández after the Buehler deal. What is up Boston's sleeve?

More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Give All-Star $75 Million To Follow Walker Buehler Deal

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News