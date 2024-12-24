Red Sox's Walker Buehler Deal Hasn't 'Intensified' Push For This All-Star
The Boston Red Sox's rotation clearly seems to be set.
Boston knew it wanted to add some significant pieces to the rotation this offseason and has done just that. Adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler to the mix shouldn't be overlooked. Both are stars in their own right and could be No. 1 pitchers on a team when healthy. Now, the Red Sox have both to go along with Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford.
The Red Sox's pitching is in a good place and now the offense just needs to follow. The two players on the open market who have been linked most to the Red Sox have been Teoscar Hernández and Alex Bregman. Either would be great, but nothing has gotten done at this point.
Hernández seems like the easiest fit with Tyler O'Neill now gone and the spot open. Hernández could fill the role easily, but the Red Sox reportedly haven't "Intensified" their effort to sign him after the Buehler deal, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Doesn't sound like the Red Sox have intensified their efforts on Teoscar Hernández, at least to this point," Cotillo said. "List of available top bats still includes Bregman, (Pete Alonso), (Anthony Santander), (Jurickson Profar), and others."
This doesn't mean that a deal won't happen, but it is interesting that Boston hasn't immediately pivoted to someone like Hernández after the Buehler deal. What is up Boston's sleeve?
