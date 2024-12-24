Red Sox Urged To Give All-Star $75 Million To Follow Walker Buehler Deal
The Boston Red Sox clearly are in business.
Boston entered the offseason with three clear goals in mind. The Red Sox wanted to improve the starting rotation, add some high-leverage bullpen arms, and also right-handed power for the lineup. So far this offseason, Boston has accomplished the first two.
The Red Sox have added All-Stars Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler into the mix and now the rotation is one of the best in baseball on paper. Boston also signed All-Star Aroldis Chapman who should play a big role in the bullpen.
Now, the Red Sox need to add more firepower for the middle of the lineup. Because of this, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam said the Red Sox should go out and sign Teoscar Hernández to a three-year, $75 million deal on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"If they add Teoscar Hernández to what they've done, to Chapman, to Buehler, to Crochet, I think this is a very good win," McAdam said. "Look, we have no evidence that is happening. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) seem to be balking at making that kind of commitment. This is the time where the Red Sox need to say, 'Okay, three years, $75 million, sign here.' Because I think that would win Teoscar Hernández. It would give them the righty bat that they need."
This is a very good idea and one that the team absolutely should consider. Boston lost Tyler O'Neill this offseason in free agency so Hernández would be the most seamless fit. Plus, that price tag is nothing compared to what Boston was prepared to offer Juan Soto. Why not?
