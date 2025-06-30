Red Sox's Walker Buehler Gets Brutally Honest, Hints At Uncertain Future In Boston
The Boston Red Sox took a swing when they signed Walker Buehler to a one-year, $21.05 million contract, and it wasn't unjustified.
Buehler was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston thought his posteason success in 2024 would translate to a better regular season in 2025, but the exact opposite has been the case.
Buehler took another loss on Sunday, his sixth of the season, while further demonstrating he no longer has big-league command. He allowed four earned runs in four innings, walked three batters to bring his total to 14 in his last three starts, and raised his season ERA to 6.45.
It's been an awful stretch for Buehler, who put up an ERA of 11.07 in June. And following his rough outing against the Toronto Blue Jays, he was extremely candid about his position not only with the Red Sox, but in the majors as a whole.
“Yeah, I think I'm fighting for my spot in the game honestly,” Buehler said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I think at some point, the way that I’ve thrown, there’s not a lot of places for seven-ERA starting pitchers in the big leagues. I don’t know what the next step is, and obviously I want to take the ball every fifth day and keep going and keep fighting.”
Buehler threw the ball reasonably well at the start of the season, but he's had no command since returning from a shoulder injury in mid-June. He's given up 10 home runs since his return, including a streak of seven starts with at least one long ball allowed.
Though he vows to keep fighting, Buehler knows he can be replaced at any time if the Red Sox see fit.
“At the end of the day, we have depth and talent in this organization and there are realities in this game,” Buehler said, per Browne. “I’ll kind of keep going and keep trying to figure it out. I think I kind of owe that to my family and to myself, given the rehab that we go through, and what that does to you. I’m going to find it and have a run. I just don't know when or where that'll be.”
For now, Buehler is still slated to take the ball later this week when the Red Sox visit the Washington Nationals. But just like his team, the veteran knows the clock could be running out on his 2025 season.
